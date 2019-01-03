Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,278,642 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 11.38% of Washington Federal worth $296,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Washington Federal by 948,356.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 711,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,763,000 after acquiring an additional 711,267 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Washington Federal by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 30,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Washington Federal by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 136,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 46,985 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Washington Federal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 685,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Washington Federal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 150,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WAFD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Washington Federal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. Washington Federal Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/washington-federal-inc-wafd-shares-sold-by-vanguard-group-inc.html.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.