Waters Co. (WAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $702.52 Million

Analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to report sales of $702.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $713.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $690.71 million. Waters posted sales of $687.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Waters had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $578.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Swann cut shares of Waters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.43.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $1,597,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,959.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,659 shares of company stock worth $6,480,510 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in Waters in the second quarter worth about $915,485,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Waters by 156.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,358,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $843,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Waters by 188.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,707,000 after purchasing an additional 344,432 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 81.8% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 406,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,088,000 after purchasing an additional 182,841 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Waters by 3,557.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,098,000 after purchasing an additional 150,370 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WAT traded down $6.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.49. The company had a trading volume of 57,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,715. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $167.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

