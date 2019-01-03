WCOIN 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (WIN)

WCOIN (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One WCOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges. WCOIN has a market capitalization of $126,050.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of WCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WCOIN has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009356 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.02310466 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00154181 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00200048 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026315 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026341 BTC.

WCOIN Token Profile

WCOIN launched on December 24th, 2017. WCOIN’s total supply is 56,642,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,990,267 tokens. WCOIN’s official Twitter account is @wawllet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WCOIN is www.wawllet.com.

Buying and Selling WCOIN

WCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

