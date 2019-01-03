WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 381 Shares of EPR Properties (EPR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,556,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 261,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30,869 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $900,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 47,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, November 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $65.50 to $67.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.28.

EPR opened at $63.12 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $72.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 28.69%.

In related news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $505,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,048,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $300,647.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,731.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,900. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

