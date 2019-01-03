Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ: FMBH):

1/1/2019 – First Mid-Illinois Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

12/31/2018 – First Mid-Illinois Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/25/2018 – First Mid-Illinois Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/13/2018 – First Mid-Illinois Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/6/2018 – First Mid-Illinois Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.45. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $42.46.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Research analysts forecast that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clay M. Dean purchased 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,004.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

