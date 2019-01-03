Weibo (WB) Stock Price Down 5%

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.47 and last traded at $55.97. 1,783,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,701,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on WB shares. ValuEngine cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. HSBC started coverage on Weibo in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $80.00 price target on shares of Weibo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price objective on Weibo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.68 million. Weibo had a net margin of 33.23% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weibo Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Weibo by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,755,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,361,000 after buying an additional 477,814 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 113.5% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 23,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter valued at $4,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 37.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,755,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,361,000 after buying an additional 477,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Weibo by 24.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 255,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,668,000 after acquiring an additional 50,617 shares during the period. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

