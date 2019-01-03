Weight Watchers International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (WTW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 14,243 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,023% compared to the typical volume of 1,268 put options.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. Weight Watchers International has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on WTW. Zacks Investment Research cut Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Weight Watchers International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 target price on Weight Watchers International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Weight Watchers International from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Weight Watchers International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weight Watchers International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $103,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,140.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mindy F. Grossman bought 7,000 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.10 per share, with a total value of $350,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,503.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter worth about $137,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the second quarter worth about $229,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

