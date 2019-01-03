Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Position Cut by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,895 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 28.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 11.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 242,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 22.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WRI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup set a $29.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $32.89.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 80.35% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous special dividend of $0.25. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.49%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/weingarten-realty-investors-wri-position-cut-by-macquarie-group-ltd.html.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 185 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.