Welbilt (WBT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

WBT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Welbilt from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Welbilt from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price target on Welbilt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 price target on Welbilt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NYSE:WBT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,835. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.36. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $412.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.89 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 88.66% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welbilt will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Haresh Shah purchased 4,500 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $63,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard James Sheffer purchased 4,400 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $60,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,324. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,862 shares of company stock valued at $522,897 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBT. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 54.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,336,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,301,000 after buying an additional 2,222,105 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 11.7% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,009,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,544,000 after buying an additional 1,470,878 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Welbilt during the third quarter valued at $26,908,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Welbilt by 183.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,893,000 after buying an additional 953,581 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt during the third quarter valued at $15,827,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

