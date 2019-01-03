WellCare Health Plans (WCG) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.27.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $233.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WellCare Health Plans has a one year low of $187.06 and a one year high of $324.99.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WellCare Health Plans will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yount Michael sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.38, for a total transaction of $131,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,248.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anat Hakim sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $422,027.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,647 shares of company stock worth $1,924,167. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 26.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,681,000 after buying an additional 1,159,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,602,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,318,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,534,000 after purchasing an additional 959,928 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 377,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,101,000 after purchasing an additional 280,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 530.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 233,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,923,000 after purchasing an additional 196,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

