Wells Fargo & Co Analysts Give Nike (NKE) a $76.00 Price Target

Wells Fargo & Co set a $76.00 price target on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Sunday. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $71.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.06.

NKE opened at $74.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. Nike has a twelve month low of $62.09 and a twelve month high of $86.04.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nike by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,670,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,698,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Nike by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 102,670,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,698,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nike by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,676,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,004,317,000 after purchasing an additional 966,541 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Nike by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,349,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,604,517,000 after purchasing an additional 354,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nike by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,940,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,226,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,548 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

