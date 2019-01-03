Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 498.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,068 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in AXA Equitable were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AXA Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in AXA Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in AXA Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in AXA Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AXA Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQH opened at $16.41 on Thursday. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AXA Equitable news, major shareholder Axa sold 60,000,000 shares of AXA Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $1,184,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AXA Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised AXA Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AXA Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

