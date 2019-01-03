Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 4,275 Shares of Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Paramount Group worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 24.0% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 194.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 26,828 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 61.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,614,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,305,000 after buying an additional 612,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Paramount Group Inc has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

