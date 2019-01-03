Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 6,002 Shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (PDT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.29% of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 24.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

PDT stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

