Western Gas Equity Partners LP (WGP) Short Interest Update

Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,266,829 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the November 30th total of 883,407 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 498,374 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 95,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 40.6% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 25.7% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 36.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 39.5% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WGP opened at $28.26 on Thursday. Western Gas Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $42.92. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $507.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.40 million. Western Gas Equity Partners had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 18.66%. Western Gas Equity Partners’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Western Gas Equity Partners will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.23.

About Western Gas Equity Partners

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

