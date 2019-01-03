Westrock Co (WRK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,150,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Westrock were worth $114,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Westrock by 10.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 575,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after purchasing an additional 53,907 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in Westrock by 87.5% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Westrock by 18.7% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Westrock by 37.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Westrock by 58.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 706,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,778,000 after purchasing an additional 261,460 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Westrock in a report on Friday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Westrock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Westrock from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

In other news, insider Robert A. Feeser sold 67,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $3,178,387.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westrock stock opened at $38.89 on Thursday. Westrock Co has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Westrock had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

