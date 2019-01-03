White Standard (WSD) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

White Standard (CURRENCY:WSD) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One White Standard token can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00025259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. White Standard has a market cap of $423,351.00 and $78.00 worth of White Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, White Standard has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.02292351 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00153924 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00199751 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026580 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026564 BTC.

White Standard Token Profile

White Standard’s total supply is 439,402 tokens. The official website for White Standard is thewhitecompanyus.com. White Standard’s official Twitter account is @TheWcomp. The Reddit community for White Standard is /r/WhiteStandard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

White Standard Token Trading

White Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as White Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire White Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase White Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

