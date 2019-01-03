Winder Investment Pte Ltd Purchases 68,100 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 68,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,854,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,389,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,965,321.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

On Friday, December 28th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 52,200 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,906,582.00.

On Wednesday, December 26th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 79,400 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $10,161,612.00.

On Monday, December 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 48,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.81 per share, for a total transaction of $6,038,880.00.

On Friday, December 21st, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 172,400 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.53 per share, with a total value of $22,158,572.00.

On Wednesday, December 19th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 79,300 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.17 per share, with a total value of $10,481,081.00.

On Monday, December 17th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 100,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.38 per share, with a total value of $13,338,000.00.

On Friday, December 14th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 74,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.16 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,840.00.

On Wednesday, December 12th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 10,200 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,395,564.00.

On Monday, December 10th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 42,598 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.91 per share, for a total transaction of $5,789,494.18.

On Monday, October 29th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 2,800 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.91 per share, with a total value of $391,748.00.

NYSE IFF opened at $134.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $122.11 and a twelve month high of $157.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54. The firm had revenue of $907.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.15 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $201,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Winder Investment Pte Ltd Purchases 68,100 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/winder-investment-pte-ltd-purchases-68100-shares-of-international-flavors-fragrances-inc-iff-stock.html.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.