Windstream (WIN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on WIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Windstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Windstream from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Shares of Windstream stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. Windstream has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $89.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Windstream will post -7.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Windstream by 31.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Windstream in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Windstream in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Sound Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Windstream in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Windstream in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Windstream Company Profile

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

