Wizard World Inc (WIZD) Insider Paul L. Kessler Acquires 522,070 Shares

Wizard World Inc (OTCBB:WIZD) insider Paul L. Kessler bought 522,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $83,531.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wizard World Inc has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.35.

Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter.

About Wizard World

Wizard World, Inc produces pop culture live multimedia conventions in the United States. Its live multimedia conventions provide a social networking and entertainment venue for enthusiasts of movies, TV shows, video games, technology, toys, social networking/gaming, comic books, and graphic novels. The company's conventions also provide sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship opportunities for entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business.

