WNS (WNS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

WNS (NYSE:WNS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, October 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of WNS to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. WNS has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 969,211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 494,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,088,000 after buying an additional 494,298 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,859,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,276,000 after buying an additional 377,342 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,887,000 after buying an additional 225,586 shares during the period. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 415,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,691,000 after buying an additional 224,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Read More: Back-End Load

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.