Woori Bank (WF) Given $61.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $61.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Woori Bank an industry rank of 194 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woori Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Woori Bank stock opened at $41.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Woori Bank has a 1 year low of $38.29 and a 1 year high of $49.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Woori Bank by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Woori Bank by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Woori Bank by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Woori Bank by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 174,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 37,120 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Woori Bank by 4,799.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Woori Bank

Woori Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Capital Markets, Credit Cards, and Other Operations. The Consumer Banking segment consists of lending to and taking deposits from its retail customers.

