Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 404.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,165,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,479,704,000 after buying an additional 5,481,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,863,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,659,579,000 after buying an additional 2,302,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,759,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,748,752,000 after buying an additional 1,119,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,728,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,445,327,000 after buying an additional 308,334 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,794,249 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,197,089,000 after buying an additional 1,040,614 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.89 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $62.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.02.

NYSE VZ opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $232.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.44%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

