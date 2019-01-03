Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.31.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 3rd.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,498.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,301. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,723,598 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $957,788,000 after buying an additional 641,845 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,290,118 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $290,982,000 after buying an additional 572,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 491.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,891 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $104,737,000 after buying an additional 520,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,850,529 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,251,608,000 after buying an additional 431,304 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.59. 214,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $203.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The casino operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

