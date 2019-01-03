XR Securities LLC Invests $284,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Stock

XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Hasbro by 31.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,966,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,518 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 203.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,030,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $106,820,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 207.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,421,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,433,000 after purchasing an additional 959,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 43.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,773,000 after purchasing an additional 701,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other Hasbro news, EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $598,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,446,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 302,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $29,478,538.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,375.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 713,570 shares of company stock valued at $69,562,482 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAS traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.28. 92,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.84 and a 52 week high of $109.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Argus lowered their target price on Hasbro from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/xr-securities-llc-invests-284000-in-hasbro-inc-has-stock.html.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.