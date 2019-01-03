XR Securities LLC Invests $737,000 in PROSHARES TR/PROSHARES SHORT MSC (EUM) Stock

XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROSHARES TR/PROSHARES SHORT MSC (NYSEARCA:EUM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. XR Securities LLC owned approximately 0.67% of PROSHARES TR/PROSHARES SHORT MSC as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EUM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PROSHARES TR/PROSHARES SHORT MSC by 86.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 205,682 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROSHARES TR/PROSHARES SHORT MSC during the second quarter worth $735,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROSHARES TR/PROSHARES SHORT MSC during the second quarter worth $417,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PROSHARES TR/PROSHARES SHORT MSC by 210.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 94,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PROSHARES TR/PROSHARES SHORT MSC by 257.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EUM traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.68. 350,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,323. PROSHARES TR/PROSHARES SHORT MSC has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $21.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1332 per share. This is a boost from PROSHARES TR/PROSHARES SHORT MSC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th.

PROSHARES TR/PROSHARES SHORT MSC Profile

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

