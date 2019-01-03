XR Securities LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

XR Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,338 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,393,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,267,000 after buying an additional 135,138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,209,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,816,000 after buying an additional 611,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,012,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,782,000 after buying an additional 444,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,012,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,782,000 after buying an additional 444,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,144,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,984,000 after buying an additional 232,674 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.45. 277,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,869. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $214.83 and a 52-week high of $270.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.289 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

