Yamaha Motor (YAMHF) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamaha Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th.

OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. Yamaha Motor has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yamaha Motor will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats.

