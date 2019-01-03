Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) to announce sales of $4.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.42 billion and the highest is $4.49 billion. Kimberly Clark posted sales of $4.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full year sales of $18.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.34 billion to $18.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.04 billion to $18.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 535.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

In related news, VP Michael T. Azbell sold 13,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,395.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 698.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly Clark stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.00. The company had a trading volume of 74,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,274. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75. Kimberly Clark has a fifty-two week low of $97.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.21%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

