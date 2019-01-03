Zacks: Analysts Expect Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07. Coherent posted earnings of $3.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year earnings of $10.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.49 to $11.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.26. Coherent had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $461.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on COHR. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coherent from $218.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 price target on shares of Coherent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.75.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $106.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Coherent has a 52 week low of $90.10 and a 52 week high of $329.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 458 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $60,799.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 6,501.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,790,000 after purchasing an additional 410,607 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,103,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,582,000 after purchasing an additional 400,681 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 4,143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 343,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,679,000 after purchasing an additional 335,087 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth $34,534,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 11,242.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,570 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

