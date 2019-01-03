Zacks: Analysts Expect DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) will post $79.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.35 million. DHT posted sales of $56.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $206.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $198.00 million to $215.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $274.09 million, with estimates ranging from $223.81 million to $308.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DHT had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of DHT from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DHT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Shares of DHT stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.11. 54,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.78. DHT has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $562.80 million, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth $2,289,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DHT by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,034,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,231,000 after acquiring an additional 420,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DHT by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,783,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 110,645 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

