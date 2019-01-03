Zacks: Analysts Expect Lennox International Inc. (LII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $843.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to announce sales of $843.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $808.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $884.00 million. Lennox International reported sales of $891.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $3.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.20). Lennox International had a net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 474.74%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $201.00 to $183.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

NYSE LII traded down $3.32 on Monday, reaching $212.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,534. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $177.36 and a 12-month high of $230.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Major sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.45, for a total value of $408,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,545.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter worth $113,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter worth $127,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter worth $134,000. Charter Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

