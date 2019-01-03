Zacks: Analysts Expect Rockwell Automation (ROK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Analysts expect Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96. Rockwell Automation posted earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $10.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

In other news, insider Theodore D. Crandall sold 13,420 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.77, for a total value of $2,358,833.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,872,865.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 177 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $29,684.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,662 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3,577.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROK traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $148.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,412. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $141.46 and a 12-month high of $209.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.84%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

