Zacks: Analysts Expect Western Digital Corp (WDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.27 Billion

Equities analysts expect Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) to report sales of $4.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.22 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $5.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $17.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.03 billion to $18.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.65 billion to $18.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDC. Cowen reduced their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Western Digital from $106.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Western Digital from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Western Digital to $80.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.68.

WDC stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.26. The stock had a trading volume of 265,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,323. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.21. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $106.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 1,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $80,150.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,992.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter worth about $100,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Western Digital by 387.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Western Digital by 536.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,247 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

