Zacks: Analysts Expect Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report sales of $344.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $351.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $335.50 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $300.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $347.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. FIG Partners upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens upgraded Wintrust Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $99.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 22.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 99.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.