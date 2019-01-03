Zacks: Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (BCSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $20.07 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bain Capital Specialty Finance an industry rank of 106 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BCSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $253,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BCSF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.40. 111,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,750. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $18.81.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

