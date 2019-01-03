Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clorox Co (CLX) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.26. Clorox posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. Clorox had a return on equity of 102.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays set a $131.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.07.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,166. Clorox has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $167.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $2,034,782.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,901.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dawn C. Willoughby sold 54,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $8,531,324.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at $5,830,355.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,228 shares of company stock worth $50,910,506. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

