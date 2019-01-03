Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IntriCon Co. (IIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.30 Million

Brokerages predict that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will report $30.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. IntriCon posted sales of $22.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year sales of $115.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.90 million to $115.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $138.17 million, with estimates ranging from $136.50 million to $139.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. IntriCon had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IIN shares. Dougherty & Co upgraded IntriCon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IntriCon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

NASDAQ IIN traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,615. IntriCon has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $76.80. The stock has a market cap of $227.95 million, a P/E ratio of 89.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. 59.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

