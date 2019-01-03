Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) to report sales of $10.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings. Regenxbio posted sales of $2.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 390.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full-year sales of $210.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.73 million to $232.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.71 million, with estimates ranging from $13.70 million to $33.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regenxbio.

Get Regenxbio alerts:

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter. Regenxbio had a net margin of 44.30% and a return on equity of 22.52%.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.50 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Regenxbio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.23. 2,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.45. Regenxbio has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $85.10.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $445,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,341.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $237,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,444 shares of company stock worth $29,065,167 in the last three months. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,805,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,851,000 after buying an additional 947,671 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 27,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 356,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after buying an additional 151,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,851,000 after buying an additional 947,671 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regenxbio (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.