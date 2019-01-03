Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (TNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) will report $118.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.09 million and the lowest is $105.30 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH reported sales of $106.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will report full year sales of $403.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $390.90 million to $414.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $472.69 million, with estimates ranging from $447.60 million to $521.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH.

Get TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH alerts:

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.89 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%.

TNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from $3.20 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 399,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 68,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,217,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 500,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNP stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,249. The stock has a market cap of $225.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.