Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blue Bird’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Blue Bird posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Blue Bird will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blue Bird.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Blue Bird had a net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 61.35%. The company had revenue of $331.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.70 million.

Several brokerages have commented on BLBD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $18.27 on Monday. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $478.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 969,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $27,155,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 940.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 91,198 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 163.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 16.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 21,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

