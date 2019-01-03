Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $618.25 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) will post sales of $618.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $605.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $627.56 million. Cooper Companies reported sales of $590.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cooper Companies.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The medical device company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $651.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.25 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $298.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

In other news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein bought 348 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $241.59 per share, with a total value of $84,073.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,953.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COO. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 225.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 738,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $204,765,000 after purchasing an additional 511,518 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 228.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 622,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,627,000 after purchasing an additional 433,242 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 785.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 243,458 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,475,000 after purchasing an additional 215,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 734.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,238,000 after purchasing an additional 156,373 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 875.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 144,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,159,000 after purchasing an additional 130,043 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,836. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $216.47 and a 12-month high of $283.18.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.