Zacks: Brokerages Expect Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $581.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) to report sales of $581.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelport Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $584.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $579.50 million. Travelport Worldwide posted sales of $573.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelport Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Travelport Worldwide.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.43. Travelport Worldwide had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $622.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Travelport Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Travelport Worldwide to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Travelport Worldwide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

TVPT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. 272,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,498,792. Travelport Worldwide has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 5th. Travelport Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

In other news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 2,508 shares of Travelport Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $38,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Travelport Worldwide by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,981,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,355,000 after acquiring an additional 666,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Travelport Worldwide by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,532,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,460,000 after acquiring an additional 359,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Travelport Worldwide by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,532,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,460,000 after acquiring an additional 359,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Travelport Worldwide by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,240,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,674,000 after acquiring an additional 323,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Travelport Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,151,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,165,000 after acquiring an additional 20,019 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelport Worldwide

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

