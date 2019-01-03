Zacks: Eventbrite Inc (EB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.75 (Hold) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $33.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Eventbrite an industry rank of 153 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

EB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EB stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Eventbrite has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $40.25.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at about $26,433,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at about $26,433,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at about $12,168,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at about $608,000. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

