Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alio Gold (ALO) to Sell

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Alio Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It engaged in exploration, development and production primarily in Mexico. The company’s principal assets include the producing San Francisco mine in Sonora, Mexico and the development stage Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico. Alio Gold Inc, formerly known as Timmins Gold Corp, is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of ALO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. 10,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,374. Alio Gold has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alio Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Alio Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $677,000. U S Global Investors Inc grew its position in Alio Gold by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc now owns 1,232,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 372,923 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in Alio Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,853,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alio Gold by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter.

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily sells gold and silver. The company's principal assets include its 100% owned and operating San Francisco open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sonora, Mexico; and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

