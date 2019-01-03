Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) to Hold

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. is a travel healthcare staffing company. It recruits and places nurses, physicians, and other healthcare professionals in travel or permanent assignments in acute-care facilities, physician practice groups, and other healthcare facilities. The Company’s professionals include RNs, surgical technologists, nurse practitioners, respiratory therapists, radiology technologists, rehab professionals, and therapy assistants. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 target price on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

NYSE AMN opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $526.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $180,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,400.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,253 shares of company stock worth $1,981,394 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 109.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at about $253,000.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Healthcare Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing and Physician Permanent Placement Services.

