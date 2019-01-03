Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) to Sell

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 201,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.85. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.52 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.83 per share, for a total transaction of $312,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $121,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,035,181.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $307,149. 7.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,424,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $677,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 92,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.2% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 180,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 19,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts.

