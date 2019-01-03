Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Core Laboratories (CLB) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Lackluster international and offshore activities are areas of concern for Core Laboratories. Along with weakness in the international markets, Gulf of Mexico and other deepwater provinces have been bearing the brunt of sluggish operations. Further, the company also expects a decline in completion activities due to infrastructural bottlenecks in the Permian. Moreover, higher ramp-up costs related to deployment of new laboratory technology and infrastructure are also expected to hurt the segment’s operating income. Additionally, high debt to capital ratio of Core Laboratories restricts the financial flexibility of the company. Given these headwinds, Core Laboratories seems like a risky bet that ordinary investors should exit.”

CLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $95.00 target price on Core Laboratories and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Core Laboratories from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $82.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.00.

NYSE CLB traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $56.72 and a 12 month high of $130.34.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.11 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 68.00% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 22,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

