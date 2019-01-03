Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ecopetrol (EC) to Strong Sell

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Through 2018, Ecopetrol is planning to allocate significantly higher proportion of its capital budget for oil and natural gas production. This year, the company will likely allocate 74% of its capital spending for production as compared to last year’s 62.2%. Despite the huge capital spending, the company projects production between 715 MBoE/D and 725 MBoE/D, marginally higher than last year’s output of 715 MBoE/D. Hence, the inefficient use of capital could hurt the company’s growth. Crude prices are weaker as compared to the first half of 2018, affecting upstream operations. Ecopetrol’s cash balance plunged almost 73% to $4.4 billion. This might reduce the company’s ability to raise more funds from the market to finance growth projects.”

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EC. Citigroup set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ecopetrol and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE EC traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 43,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecopetrol will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,902,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,316 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,582,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,197,000 after acquiring an additional 432,624 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,229 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,429,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,483,000 after acquiring an additional 703,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,691,000 after acquiring an additional 149,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels; and Transport and Logistics. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecopetrol (EC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.