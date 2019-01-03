Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First of Long Island (FLIC) to Hold

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FLIC. BidaskClub raised shares of First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. First of Long Island presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

FLIC stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.67.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.29 million. Analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,768.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald L. Manfredonia sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $79,513.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First of Long Island by 20.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,941,000 after buying an additional 102,257 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 14.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 24.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 187.1% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the third quarter worth $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products.

